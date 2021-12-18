Have no faith on delimitation commission, it’s working on BJP's agenda: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (December 18) slammed BJP-led Central government and said she does not have any faith in the delimitation commission which was "working on the BJP's agenda".

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Rajouri, Mehbooba Mufti said, “As far as the delimitation commission is concerned, it is BJP's commission. Their attempt is to pitch the majority against the minority and further disempower the people. They want to increase the (assembly) seats in such a way to benefit the BJP.”

Slamming the government on new agriculture land laws, she claimed “it’s a new conspiracy and there is a hidden agenda.” "They want more and more people from outside to come and buy land here to engineer a demographic change. The law we had “land to the tiller” they want to weaken it more and want to change the ratio of majority and minority," the PDP chief alleged.

When she was asked that PDP district Development Council (DDC) member and vice chairman DDC Ganderbal Bilal Ahmad has been summoned by NIA, she said, “PDP raises voice against their (BJP) narrative, the lies they speak in country that all is well in Jammu Kashmir we counter that, so all agencies be it NIA or ED they are after us because politically they can’t fight with us.”

To a question about participation of the National Conference in the delimitation Commission meeting, the former J&k CM said, “It is their own decision. What can I say about it .”

Mehbooba Mufti was on tour of Peer Panchal range of Jammu Kashmir today. She will visit Pooch on Sunday.

While addressing her workers in a youth convention in Rajouri district, she urged them to fight for their rights.“We have to understand the situation and you are our voice and power, if we don’t show courage together today new generation will question us, as our land, jobs even minerals are going to outsiders, so it’s need of the hour that we stand together and fight for our rights,” she added.

