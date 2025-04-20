'Have Tea With Rs...': Students Slip Cash In Answer Sheets To 'Pass' Exam

A shocking incident emerged after some answer sheets were found containing handwritten requests and even currency notes, asking examiners to help them pass the exam.

As reported by the media, the examiner found the written pleas too ordinary, with some students slipping in money to make their requests more tempting for the assessor.

Teachers serving as invigilators discovered these requests in the answer sheets of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams in Chikkodi, located in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The photo of the note in the answers goes viral on social media. One of the students placed a Rs 500 note in between the answer sheets with a request to help him clear the exam.

As roughly translated by NDTV in English, placing Rs 500 in between the answer sheets, the student said, "Please pass me, my love is in your hands."

"I will only continue my love if I pass," wrote another student.

One of the students said, "Have tea with this Rs 500, sir, and please pass me."

According to viral photos of the answer sheets, it appears that students inserted money in the hope of passing the examinations.