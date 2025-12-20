'Have To Get Rid Of Jungle Raaj In Bengal,' Says PM Modi In Sharp Attack On TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, saying West Bengal must be freed from “jungle raj,” as he addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the local helipad and forced it to return to Kolkata airport.

While drawing a comparison with Bihar, the Prime Minister said, "Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal..."

"The TMC wants to oppose the BJP. Let them oppose us fiercely, repeatedly, with all their might. I cannot understand why the development of West Bengal is being obstructed. You may oppose Modi, but do not make the people of Bengal unhappy. Do not deprive them of their rights. Do not commit the sin of shattering their dreams. I am humbly requesting the people of West Bengal, with folded hands, to give the BJP a chance," He added, ANI reported.

PM Modi further added that Chief Minister Banerjee can oppose him and the BJP in Bengal, but questioned why she is obstructing the development of the state.

"Let Mamata Banerjee oppose Modi if she wants to, let her oppose the BJP if she wants to, there is no problem with that. But why is she obstructing the development of Bengal," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further accused the Trinamool Congress of shielding infiltrators in West Bengal, alleging that the party raises slogans against him instead of opposing illegal infiltration. He said the TMC's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was aimed at protecting infiltrators whose objective, according to him, was to acquire control over the state.