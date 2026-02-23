'Have you opened massage parlour?' 3 Arunachal women faces racial abuse in the National Capital

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly faced racial abuse, humiliation and intimidation by neighbours after a disagreement related to repair work at their

rented apartment in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Although the incident occurred on February 20, it has only recently come to public attention.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered against two people under BNS sections related to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc.

The two accused reportedly identified as, Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain.

On February 20, the women reportedly called an electrician to their fourth-floor apartment to install an air conditioner.

According to a senior police officer, dust and debris from the drilling fell onto the floor below during the installation, leading to objections from their neighbours, Harsh Singh and his wife.

What started as a disagreement over the falling dust allegedly escalated into a heated confrontation, with the women accusing the couple of verbal abuse and making offensive, racially charged remarks directed at them and the wider Northeastern community.

The purported video of the incident has been making rounds on social media, in which couple can be seen hurling derogatory comments at the women and using abusive, offensive language while targeting their identity and background.

The video shows accused woman saying "Are you sitting here to do business? Have you opened a massage parlour at home?"

The accused woman was also heard making more offensive remarks. "Why don't you sleep with him? Go to my bedroom. You will come to know how old is he," she said.

The video shows her claiming that the man they were speaking to is the son of a "big politician."

Her husband was also heard using derogatory remarks during the heated altercation.

The victims are also seen confronting the couple in the video.

"Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol. Go check my room if you find any bottles there," one of the women can be heard saying.

The FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station under BNS sections 79 (word intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) against Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, the police said.

Having said that, no arrests have been made so far.

Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is a non-bailable and cognizable offense.

The senior officer said there was no physical fight reported between them, however, the complainants have alleged "mental harassment and humiliation."

The northeastern women have asked for a formal apology from the two accused, saying that the comments were not only limited to them but targeted the dignity of northeastern community. They also raised doubts about their safety and future accommodation.

As per the sources, the situation got more tense after the incident, when building broker allegedly asked the women to vacate the flat within two months, given the repair work already scheduled in the building.