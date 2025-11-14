Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2024

Hayaghat Election Result 2025: BJP’s Ram Chandra Prasad Wins Against CPI(M)’s Shyam Bharti

BJP’s Ram Chandra Prasad wins Hayaghat with 11,839 votes against CPI(M)’s Shyam Bharti. The historic constituency saw polling in two phases, with results announced on November 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hayaghat Election Result 2025: BJP’s Ram Chandra Prasad Wins Against CPI(M)’s Shyam BhartiImage: ANI

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Hayaghat assembly constituency on Friday. Ram Chandra Prasad from the BJP won with 11839 votes against CPI (M) Shyam Bharti.
This assembly constituency was established in 1967, and 14 elections have been held here since then. Located in the Darbhanga district, it comprises 18 panchayats from the Hayaghat and Behri blocks. It is part of the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress party dominated this seat from 1967 to 1972. The BJP has also won this seat twice. According to 2020 data, the constituency has 17.30% Muslim voters, 12% Yadav voters, and 16.82% Scheduled Caste (SC)voters. The Kamla and Bagmati rivers flow through this area, often causing devastating floods.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.
 

