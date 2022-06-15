Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 Result was announced today, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in. This year, over 5 lakh students took the Haryana Board exams 2022. The Class 12 exam was taken by approximately 2 lakh students. The state board Class 12 examinations were held by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) from March 30 to April 29, 2022. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

HBSE Class 12 Board Result 2022: Toppers of the Haryana Board Result

The first rank was secured by Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nindana, with 498 marks, followed by Muskan and Shakshi in second place with 496 points and Shruti and Punam in third place with 495 points. This year, a total of 2,45,685 students took the exam. The exams were successfully completed by 2,13,949 students. Girls have taken the top three positions in the BSEH Haryana 12th board result 2022 this year.

HBSE class 12th result: Girls outshine boys in board results 2022

The overall pass percentage of regular students was 87.08 percent, an increase from 2020, when 80.34 percent of students passed. In the Haryana board Class 12th results, girls outperformed boys. Girls' overall pass rate is 90.51 % whereas boys pass rate is 83.96 %.

HBSE 12th result 2022: Check your scorecard