NewsIndia
HARYANA BOARD HBSE 12TH CLASS RESULT

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board results declared at bseh.org.in, girls outshine boys

Haryana Board Result 2022: Haryana Board Class 12 Results declared today at 5 pm, on the Board's official website.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
  • The Haryana Board Class 12 Result was announced today, June 15, 2022
  • The first rank was secured by Kajal
  • Girls have taken the top three positions in the BSEH Haryana 12th board result

Trending Photos

HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board results declared at bseh.org.in, girls outshine boys

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 Result was announced today, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in. This year, over 5 lakh students took the Haryana Board exams 2022. The Class 12 exam was taken by approximately 2 lakh students. The state board Class 12 examinations were held by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) from March 30 to April 29, 2022. The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

HBSE Class 12 Board Result 2022: Toppers of the Haryana Board Result 

The first rank was secured by Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nindana, with 498 marks, followed by Muskan and Shakshi in second place with 496 points and Shruti and Punam in third place with 495 points. This year, a total of 2,45,685 students took the exam. The exams were successfully completed by 2,13,949 students. Girls have taken the top three positions in the BSEH Haryana 12th board result 2022 this year. 

HBSE class 12th result: Girls outshine boys in board results 2022

The overall pass percentage of regular students was 87.08 percent, an increase from 2020, when 80.34 percent of students passed. In the Haryana board Class 12th results, girls outperformed boys. Girls' overall pass rate is 90.51 % whereas boys pass rate is 83.96 %.

HBSE 12th result 2022: Check your scorecard

  • Visit bseh.org.in.
  • Select the Results tab.
  • Now, select the result for Class 12 Arts/Science/Commerce.
  • Enter your roll number and click "Submit."
  • Save the result page for later use.

haryana board hbse 12th class resultharyana board resultharyana board result 12th classhbse haryana boardhbse haryana board resultharyana board 12th resulthbse 12th result 202212th class result 2022 hbseharyana result 2022 12th classhbse result 2022haryana 12th result 2022haryana hbse 12th result 2022haryana board 12th result 2022hbse 12th result 2022 haryana boardharyana baord result 2022haryana board result 12th class 2022hbse haryana board result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'