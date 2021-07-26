HBSE Class 12 Result 2021 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link to check Haryana Board result here

New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared Class 12 results at 3 pm on Monday (July 26, 2021). The results are available on the state board’s official website- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. The state board announced the HBSE Class 12 results 2021 via a press conference. Board chairman Jagbir Singh announced the results this year.

The download their scorecard the candidates will need their exam registration details including the roll number. The students need to note that apart from the website, the result will also be available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’.

HBSE Class 12 results 2021: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of Board of School Education Haryana- bseh.org.in.

Step 2- Go to the announcement section

Step 3- Click on the “BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021” link

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and click on entre

Step 5- Check and download Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 6- Take a print of the scorecard for any future reference

Students can also check via SMS by typing ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’ to 56263. Over two lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams under Haryana Board this year.

It is to be noted that the Haryana board did not conduct the Class 12 examinations this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The state board has declared Class 12 results on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. Earlier, an official statement from the board stated that the class 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks.

