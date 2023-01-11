HBSE Date Sheet 2023: BSEH RELEASED Haryana class 10, 12 time-table at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana Board Exams 2023 Time Table. The datesheet has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The datesheet was released by Board President Dr. V.P. Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar at the press conference on Wednesday, January 11. The Haryana Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in February – March 2023.

The Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 27, 2023 onwards. The Class 10 exams will get over on March 25, 2023 and Class 12 exams will get over on March 28, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm every day.

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10,12: Steps to download here

Go to the official website bseh.org.in

Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Date Sheet’ option.

Then, click on the link that says ‘HBSE 10th date sheet 2023’ or ‘HBSE 12th date sheet 2023’

A PDF will be displayed on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th date sheet 2023

Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

This year a total of 2,85,138 lakh candidates have registered for Class 10 board exams which includes 279646 school and 5492 compartment candidates. A total of 2,57,208 candidates have been registered for Class 12 board exams including 252911 school and compartment candidates.