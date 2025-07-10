'He Called It Blessing...': Malaysian Model Lishalliny Kanaran Alleges Molestation By Hindu Priest

New Delhi: Indian-origin actress and beauty pageant winner Lishalliny Kanaran has accused a Hindu priest of molesting her under the guise of a religious ritual at the Mariamman Temple in Sepang, Malaysia. The incident, which allegedly took place on June 21, came to public attention after she posted a detailed account on social media.

Kanaran, who was crowned Miss Grand Malaysia 2021, said she had gone to the temple alone, seeking blessings and guidance. In her Instagram post, she revealed that the priest, an Indian national temporarily officiating in place of the temple’s resident priest, had offered to bless her with holy water and a protective thread, but then molested her in his private office.

“There’s a priest there who would usually guide me through the rituals, since I’m new to all this. I don’t know much, and I’ve always appreciated his help,” Kanaran wrote. “On that day, while I was praying, he approached me and told me he had some holy water and a protective string to tie for me; a blessing, he said. He asked me to see him after my prayers.”

She described waiting more than an hour while he continued performing rituals for others before he finally led her to a private office, where she says he splashed a “very strong-smelling liquid” on her that stung her eye, and then groped her chest. When she resisted, he allegedly told her to undress, saying, “it was for my good.”

“He stood behind me and put his hands inside my blouse and started touching me inappropriately,” Kanaran wrote. “He said it would be a ‘blessing’ if I did ‘it’ with him because he serves God.”

Frozen in shock, Kanaran said she was unable to react: “My brain knew everything about that moment was wrong, and yet I couldn’t move. I couldn’t speak. I froze. And I still don’t understand why.”

She said the trauma was compounded by the location: “That was where it happened, at a temple. That betrayal is what cuts the deepest. I won’t go into more detail. But I was MOLESTED by that priest. And I couldn’t react.”

She filed a police complaint on July 4, but said the priest had fled by the time authorities reached the temple. She also alleged that this was not the first complaint against him. “Someone had already reported him before for the same thing, and yet no action had been taken,” she wrote, accusing the temple authorities of covering up the matter to protect their reputation.

In a concerning revelation, Kanaran said the investigating officer warned her not to go public, allegedly telling her, “If you do, it will be your fault [and] you’ll be blamed.” She chose to speak out anyway, stating, “I won’t be silent. I won’t protect predators.”

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman, speaking to the South China Morning Post, confirmed the complaint and stated, “The suspect is believed to be an Indian national temporarily officiating at the temple during the absence of its resident priest. The suspect’s modus operandi was allegedly to sprinkle holy water on the victim’s face and body before proceeding to molest her.”

A manhunt for the accused priest is currently underway. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.