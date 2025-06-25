After the successful launch of the Axiom Mission (Ax-4) on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the astronauts and said, "We welcome the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US."

In a post on X, he congratulated Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on becoming the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station, stating that Shukla carries with him the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station.

The Axiom-4 consists of members including Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended best wishes for the success of the Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla-piloted Axiom-4 mission, which launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US today.

"As Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is excited and proud of an Indian's journey into the stars. He and his fellow astronauts of Axiom Mission 4 from the US, Poland and Hungary prove the world is indeed one family - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', " President Murmu said in a post on X.