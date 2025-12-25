He Followed, Waited, Then Shot Her: How A Bengaluru Techie Killed His Wife
The killing of a 39-year-old bank manager in west Bengaluru was premeditated and planned over several months, police said, adding that the accused, her estranged husband and a software engineer, had procured an illegal pistol in advance and carried a knife as a backup to ensure the murder was carried out.
Trending Photos
The killing of a 39-year-old bank manager in west Bengaluru was premeditated and planned over several months, police said, adding that the accused, her estranged husband and a software engineer, had procured an illegal pistol in advance and carried a knife as a backup to ensure the murder was carried out.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement