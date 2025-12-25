Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000132https://zeenews.india.com/india/he-followed-waited-then-shot-her-how-a-bengaluru-techie-killed-his-wife-3000132.html
NewsIndiaHe Followed, Waited, Then Shot Her: How A Bengaluru Techie Killed His Wife
BENGALURU MURDER CASE

He Followed, Waited, Then Shot Her: How A Bengaluru Techie Killed His Wife

The killing of a 39-year-old bank manager in west Bengaluru was premeditated and planned over several months, police said, adding that the accused, her estranged husband and a software engineer, had procured an illegal pistol in advance and carried a knife as a backup to ensure the murder was carried out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

He Followed, Waited, Then Shot Her: How A Bengaluru Techie Killed His Wife Bhuvaneshwari. (Photo: IANS)

The killing of a 39-year-old bank manager in west Bengaluru was premeditated and planned over several months, police said, adding that the accused, her estranged husband and a software engineer, had procured an illegal pistol in advance and carried a knife as a backup to ensure the murder was carried out.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jammu and Kashmir snowfall
J-K: Tourism Surges In Gulmarg As Fresh Snowfall Creates Winter Wonderland
Kerala
Who Is VV Rajesh? BJP's Mayoral Pick For Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Christmas 2025
Festive Spirit, Communal Harmony Mark Christmas Celebrations Across Kashmir
Kerala
VV Rajesh To Become BJP's First Mayor Of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh's 'Crown Prince' Lands After 17 Years
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus & S26 Ultra Launch Likely On THIS Date - Details
Indian Navy
China To Arm Pakistan With 8 Submarines; India Readies Nuke-Capable K-4 SLBM
UP news
UP: Classrooms To Start Day With Newspaper Readings To Cut Screen Time
Bangladesh violence
'Must Build A New Bangladesh Where All Religions…': Tarique Rahman In Dhaka
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 25.12.2025: First And Second Round Thursday Draw