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'He gave her new life': Mother of Noida teen who abused PM Modi appeals to drop FIR

A Zero FIR was registered by Noida Police last week following a complaint over the abusive remarks made against the Prime Minister. The FIR identified the accused as 25-year-old Ruchika Singh. However, the girl's mother said the details in the FIR were incorrect, stating that both the name and age mentioned were wrong.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
'He gave her new life': Mother of Noida teen who abused PM Modi appeals to drop FIR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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