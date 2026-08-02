/'He gave her new life': Mother of Noida teen who abused PM Modi appeals to drop FIR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given her daughter a "new life" by forgiving her, the mother of the 15-year-old girl who was booked for allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister during a student protest has said.
Speaking to the media, the mother thanked Modi for his appeal to forgive the teenager and urged him to ensure that the FIR filed against her is withdrawn so she can move on with her life.
She said that PM Modi has shown greatness by forgiving a daughter of the country who had used such dirty words. She also said that I thank him with folded hands. Today is her daughter's new birth. The Prime Minister has given her the biggest gift of jeevandan (a new life).
A Zero FIR was registered by Noida Police last week following a complaint over the abusive remarks made against the Prime Minister. The FIR identified the accused as 25-year-old Ruchika Singh. However, the girl's mother said the details in the FIR were incorrect, stating that both the name and age mentioned were wrong.
Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, she requested that the case be withdrawn.
The mother said the family acknowledged its mistake and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the FIR, which she claimed had been filed under the wrong name and age, was withdrawn so her daughter could live in peace. She added that her daughter was now under the Prime Minister's guidance and hoped she would be given a chance to rebuild her life.
She also urged the Prime Minister to ban social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook for children under the age of 18, saying young people should focus on their studies rather than spending time on online platforms. According to her, minors are easily influenced and can be taken advantage of because they lack the maturity and understanding needed to navigate such spaces responsibly.
The teenager had issued a public apology in a viral video after the FIR was registered. With folded hands, she admitted that she had used abusive language against the Prime Minister and said she deeply regretted her actions.
"I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things. This is my first and last mistake. I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me," she said.
She also claimed that she had made the remarks under the influence of others present at the protest.
The apology came after Prime Minister Modi, in an Instagram reel posted on Friday, appealed for restraint and forgiveness instead of legal action against students who had raised abusive slogans against him.
"They are misguided children. It is our duty to show them the way. Punishing them and dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances. I want to forgive them. I request society also to accept what I am saying," the Prime Minister said.
His remarks sparked widespread discussion, with the teenager's mother describing his decision to forgive her daughter as an act that had given the family hope for a fresh start.
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