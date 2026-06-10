He had no degree, no training… still became Bihar’s ‘Shakespeare’

New Delhi: Long before cinema reached every village and decades before television became a household habit, a man from a small village in Bihar was telling stories that people could not forget. He had no college degree, no formal training in theatre and no literary family behind him. Born into the naayi (barber) community in Saran district, Bhikhari Thakur went on to become one of the most influential names in Bhojpuri theatre.

Migration has long been a part of life in Bihar, and it was no different in the early 1900s. Thousands of men left their villages every year in search of work, heading to Kolkata, the coal mines of Jharia and the tea plantations of Assam. The families they left behind spent years waiting for their return, while some women never saw their husbands come back at all. Some husbands sent money, some stopped writing and some never returned.

Bhikhari was among those who left his village in search of opportunities. His journey first took him to Kharagpur and then to Jagannatha Puri in Odisha. There, he watched Ram Leela performances unlike anything he had seen earlier, and it had a lasting impression on him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Later, he reached Kolkata, where Bengali theatre was flourishing. Something changed inside him during those years. He returned to Bihar with a new purpose.

Back in his village, he formed a small group and began performing Ram Leela. The idea did not sit well with sections of ‘upper-caste’ society. Many objected to people from the naayi zaat (barber community) performing stories about gods and epics.

Bhikhari found another path. Instead of seeking approval, he began writing his own plays.

The play that made village women cry

In 1917, when he was around 30, he wrote what would become his most famous work – ‘Bidesiya’. The story followed a man who leaves for Kolkata to earn a living. Years later, it emerges that he has married another woman there. Back in the village, his wife, Pyari Sundari, continues to wait for him.

Though the plot was simple, the impact was enormous. When ‘Bidesiya’ was staged in villages across Bihar, women wept during performances. They were not crying for fictional characters. They were watching their own lives on stage.

ALSO READ: ‘Woh hum safar tha…’: A ghazal that sounded like love but held the pain of a country breaking apart

Some women even walked out of wedding ceremonies after watching the play. For many, it was the first time their struggles, loneliness and heartbreak had been given a public voice.

At a time when rural women had little space to express themselves, Bhikhari placed their experiences at the centre of the stage.

A theatre voice against social problems

‘Bidesiya’ was only one chapter of his work. He went on to write nearly 30 plays and hundreds of songs. His subjects often came from the social realities around him.

In ‘Beti Bechwa’, he examined the practice of fathers marrying off daughters for money. In ‘Vidhwa Vilap’, he portrayed the difficult life of widows. His plays spoke about migration, poverty, gender inequality and social customs that affected ordinary people.

His work earned admiration from scholars and writers. Renowned scholar and author Rahul Sankrityayan famously referred to him as the “Shakespeare of Bhojpuri”, a title that continues to define his legacy.

Recognition also came from the government. In 1944, Bhikhari Thakur was awarded the title of “Rai Bahadur”.

He passed away in 1971. Even decades after his death, many of us still do not know his name.

His plays are still performed. His songs continue to be sung. His stories still feel familiar in parts of India where migration separates families and where women continue to carry burdens that often go unnoticed.

Bhikhari never attended a theatre school. He never studied literature at a university. Still, the man from a small village in Bihar created a body of work that gave voice to people rarely seen in mainstream culture. That is why, more than a century later, the title “Bihar’s Shakespeare” continues to belong to him.