‘He Has His Reasons’: Tharoor Distances Himself From Rahul Gandhi Over Trump’s Remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor distanced himself from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" remark about India, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations with the United States.

"I don't want to comment on what my party leader has said. He has his reasons for saying so. My concern is that our relationship with the US, as a strategic and economic partnership, is important for us. We are exporting around 90 billion worth of goods to America. We can't be in a position to lose that or have it diminish significantly," Tharoor said in conversation with ANI.