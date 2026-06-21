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'He hears what PM doesn't say': Congress mocks Tharoor's 'admiration' for PM Modi

His remarks prompted a sharp response from Congress leader Pawan Khera, who suggested that Tharoor had attributed statements to the Prime Minister that did not appear in the official record.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
'He hears what PM doesn't say': Congress mocks Tharoor's 'admiration' for PM Modi
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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