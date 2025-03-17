'He looked Intoxicated, Was Overspeeding For Enjoyment,' Says Victim Of Vadodara Car Accident

A victim in the Vadodara car crash involving a law student said the accused appeared "intoxicated" and was driving recklessly for enjoyment. The crash, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, resulted in one death after the accused rammed into several vehicles. The injured man stated that those responsible will only realize the gravity of their actions when they face strict punishment.

One woman was killed and several others injured when an over-speeding car collided with two-wheelers on March 14 in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Describing the incident, injured victim Vikas Kewalani stated that he, along with his siblings and neighbors, had gone for refreshments. While returning, an over-speeding vehicle collided with them from behind, resulting in one death on the spot and several others injured.

"Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshment. One of them was Hemali Patel, her husband is in critical condition...we were on our two-wheeler and suddenly, an overspeeding car rammed into our vehicle...when I fell, I was awake, and I saw that the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew through the air, husband and wife had suffered serious injuries," Kewalani said, ANI reported.

He further added that the accused looked intoxicated and he was doing over-speeding for enjoyment purposes.

"Such things can't be controlled through just fine...fine is not the solution, they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them...my brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right-hand elbow...the accused (Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) looked intoxicated...he was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes... Nobody in normal state could do and say such things..." Kewalani added.

A brutal collision between a car and two-wheelers in Gujarat's Vadodara led to the death of one woman, with eight others injured, police said on Saturday.

The accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is in police custody and denied being intoxicated. Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar confirmed that more than three vehicles were involved in the incident, including two Activa scooters and one electric vehicle (EV).

(With ANI inputs)