Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janashakti Janta Dal and former Bihar minister, responded to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about an assault on Indian democracy during his visit to Colombia, suggesting that Gandhi may prefer being abroad and might be wary of India.

“It might be that Rahul Gandhi likes it abroad more. He might be fed up with India, the soil of Bihar. He might have gone abroad to freshen up. You will see the freshness on his face when he returns,” Yadav remarked.

At an event held at EIA University in Colombia on Friday, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government, stating that India’s greatest challenge today is the ongoing attack on its democratic system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader emphasised the importance of democracy in maintaining the country’s diversity, which allows various traditions, customs, and beliefs, including religious faiths, to coexist. However, he warned that India’s democratic framework is currently under threat, posing a “major risk.”

“India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages; in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system,” Gandhi explained.

“Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need,” he added.