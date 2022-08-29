New Delhi: Ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has responded to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's jibe at him for resigning from the party. Ramesh had made a sarcastic comment on Azad's DNA and had said that the former Congress leader's DNA had been "Modi-fied".

Ramesh had tweeted, "A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied."

To this, Ghulam Nabi Azad has responded, "The person who is talking about my DNA, what is his DNA? He is here only to plant stories against me? He used to sit in Rajya Sabha and send slips to BJP... He is talking about our DNA.."

Days after his resignation from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged that he was `forced` to leave the party, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for `showing humanity`.

Also Read: ‘We tried hard to make Rahul Gandhi a...’: Ghulam Nabi Azad says he was FORCED to leave Congress

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Azad said that the Congress does not respect its leaders and "people don`t know about our contribution to the party". While praising the Prime Minister, he said, "I had understood Modi was a crude man as he is not married, does not have children but he has shown his humane side when he spoke in Parliament about the incident that happened with the Gujarati tourists when I was the Chief Minister."

In his resignation letter, Azad had said, "Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now `proxies` are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the `chosen one` would be nothing more than a puppet on a string."

(With IANS inputs)