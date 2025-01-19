'He Was Defaming Us': Juna Akhara Expels IITian Baba Abhey Singh

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is gaining significant attention for various reasons. Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay, has also attracted attention on social media. Reportedly, he has been expelled from his akhara.

According to multiple media reports, Mr Singh was banned from entering the Juna Akhara camp and its surroundings for using abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri.

A member of the Juna Akhara said he was not associated with them.

"He was defaming us," an Akhara member told NDTV, adding, "He was a vagabond, not a sadhu. He used to say anything on TV. He was thrown out.".

He was not even a disciple of anyone, the member added.

Who Is Abhey Singh

Abhey Singh is making waves on social media with his spiritual awakening. His heartfelt reflections on the spiritual world and his bold decision to leave behind a scientific career for a spiritual path have garnered widespread attention. Now identifying as a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Abhey Singh Grewal, an IIT Bombay graduate from the 2008 batch in Aerospace Engineering, hails from Haryana. He later pursued a Master's in Design (MDes) and taught physics at coaching institutes. Alongside his academic pursuits, he developed a passion for photography, establishing himself in the field. His journey eventually led him to spirituality, culminating in a profound awakening.