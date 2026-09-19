/'He was harassed, discriminated': Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide

The parents of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide hours after being caught using a mobile phone during an examination, have alleged that their son was subjected to severe harassment and caste discrimination, and demanded justice. His father, Ravindra Wakode, alleged that "caste-based discrimination" and "torture" at the campus led his son to take his own life. He appealed to the government to take strict action against those responsible.
"My son has been killed. He was severely harassed. I want justice," Wakode's mother said.
"I appeal for a thorough investigation of those who pushed him towards suicide through torture and caste discrimination. I urge the government to ensure justice for my child by terminating those responsible for this incident," Ravindra Wakode told IANS.
He also claimed that his son had become depressed because of the alleged "torture" he faced on campus. "I could see it in his behavior that because of the torture he faced, he was pushed into depression," he said.
Ravindra Wakode said the family had tried to reassure their son about his future.
"There was no conversation at all (with the student). We only tried to make our child understand, telling him to push through this time, that his career would turn out fine. But now, we are the ones suffering the loss. Whoever is responsible for his death must be punished severely. My only request to the government is that prompt action be taken immediately against those responsible," he said.
Mumbai Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by Ravindra Wakode. Police said the father named several people in his statement and that their alleged roles are being investigated.
Wakode, a second-year MSc student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the institute's Powai campus on Friday evening.
His death came hours after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination.
More than 400 students staged a protest on the campus following Wakode's death and raised questions over the handling of the examination incident.
The students alleged that Wakode had been threatened with a one-year suspension, which would have required him to vacate the hostel and could have extended his course beyond four years. They also alleged that the institute had not disclosed the full circumstances surrounding his death.
"We have come out to demand accountability and transparency from the administration. This isn't the first incident," a protesting student said.
Students also accused the administration of mishandling the alleged academic malpractice.
A student told IANS, "The system didn't understand the mindset of the student, that he is a child after all. If there's any truth to the allegation of academic malpractice...if there had been a warning, he wouldn't have been so terrified as to take his own life. So somewhere, the way this situation was handled was completely wrong."
"Somewhere there was insensitive behaviour from the administration due to which he took his life," the student claimed.
Another student said, "The IIT Bombay administration shouldn't have pressurised him; they should have handled his mental state with care and considered what he was going through."
According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was found using a mobile phone in the examination hall earlier that day and had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.
The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.
"No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career," IIT Bombay said in a statement.
The institute said Wakode then returned to his hostel room and "later in the evening, he was found dead in his room".
"The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," the statement added.
Wakode's death is the third reported suicide at IIT Bombay in seven months.
A second-year student died by suicide in his hostel room in February, while a 20-year-old second-year BTech student died by suicide in July.
Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken.
"Whatever the cause was or whatever issues took place there, the government will make every possible effort to investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action," she told reporters.
The police investigation is underway, while the allegations raised by Wakode's family and students are being examined by the authorities.
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