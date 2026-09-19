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'He was harassed, discriminated': Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide

Mumbai Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide based on a complaint filed by Ravindra Wakode. Police said the father named several people in his statement and that their alleged roles are being investigated.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
'He was harassed, discriminated': Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'He was harassed, discriminated': Parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide
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