/Heading out in Delhi today? 30 major routes including Janpath & Mandi House hit hard – check what’s open, closed or jammed before you move

New Delhi: Commuters in the national capital may face traffic diversions at 30 major junctions and road stretches on Monday (October 12) due to protests and restrictions. The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic curbs from 6 am, with movement around Janpath, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and several other busy areas subject to changes depending on the situation on the ground.
The advisory comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Left groups continue their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition prepares for a proposed march towards the Supreme Court. The protests follow allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders have called for action against the CEC.
The traffic restrictions could affect people travelling to offices, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The police have advised commuters travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi to allow extra time for their journeys and avoid non-essential travel through affected areas.
The traffic police advisory identifies 30 junctions and stretches where traffic movement may be affected. The list includes several busy routes around Connaught Place, government offices, Jantar Mantar and major road connections across the capital.
In Central Delhi, motorists may encounter diversions around Panchkuian Road, Mandi House, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk and the T-junction on Chelmsford Road near Connaught Place. Barakhamba Road and Sansad Marg are also among the areas listed in the advisory.
Restrictions may also affect the areas around Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Rail Bhawan, Patel Chowk and the junctions of Jai Singh Road with Sansad Marg and Ashoka Road.
Motorists travelling through southern and western Delhi may face delays around the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the Bhikaji Cama Place underpass, the Moti Bagh flyover underpass and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg junction. The Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout and the roundabout near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are also on the list.
The advisory includes the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Windsor Palace roundabout, Gol Dak Khana and the Shankar Road-Vande Mataram Marg T-junction towards New Delhi.
The police may divert vehicles at these points depending on the prevailing “law-and-order situation”. The advisory,according to the police, does not mean every listed road will be closed throughout the day.
Road users heading towards Central Delhi should also check the latest Delhi Metro service updates. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at six stations from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday. The affected stations are Janpath, Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Barakhamba Road.
Passengers can still change lines at all six stations using the interchange facilities.
The metro restrictions could affect commuters travelling to Connaught Place, government offices and areas near the planned march. Passengers should check station access before leaving home and allow extra time for journeys involving Central Delhi.
The traffic police has advised people travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBTs and the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi to plan their journeys in advance. Travellers with train or flight bookings should leave extra time for possible delays, particularly if their route passes through the affected junctions.
People have also been asked to avoid unnecessary travel through the restricted areas and follow directions issued by traffic police personnel at major crossings. Diversions may change during the day, depending on the security situation and the movement of protesters.
The police have said traffic arrangements will be adjusted following real-time assessments. Commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media accounts for updates before starting their journey.
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