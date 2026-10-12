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  • /Heading out in Delhi today? 30 major routes including Janpath & Mandi House hit hard – check what’s open, closed or jammed before you move

Heading out in Delhi today? 30 major routes including Janpath & Mandi House hit hard – check what’s open, closed or jammed before you move

In addition to the city traffic police, the Delhi Metro also has announced entry and exit curbs at six stations until 4 pm.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:14 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Heading out in Delhi today? 30 major routes including Janpath & Mandi House hit hard – check what’s open, closed or jammed before you move
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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