Heading to vote in Bengal or Tamil Nadu polls but lost your voter ID card? Check how to download your voter booth slip

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are voting today. In Tamil Nadu, voting is being held across all 234 Assembly seats in a single-phase polling. On the otehr hand, West Bengal is voting in the first phase of a high-octane battle, with 152 seats up for grabs across 16 districts. A tight security arrangement has been made in Bengal with nearly 2.5 lakh central paramilitary personnel deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

So, if you are among the voters, then go out and make sure that you utlise your electoral franchise. But what if you reach for your wallet and realize your Voter ID card (EPIC) is missing? Don’t panic—you can still cast your vote.

Lost Your Voter ID? You Can Still Vote - Here’s how

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many voters believe that the physical Voter ID card is the only way to enter the booth and cast their votes. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows you to vote as long as your name is on the Electoral Roll. If you’ve lost your card, your priority should be downloading your Voter Information Slip (Booth Slip) and carrying an alternative ID.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu votes today- Can DMK survive, will AIADMK return or will TVK shock everyone?

Check how to download your booth slip online

The voter booth slip or the voter information slip contains key details like your polling station address, part number, and serial number. This helps voters to identify their polling booth while the booth officers can use it to find your name quickly from the electoral roll.

1. Visit the voters.eci.gov.in or use the Voter Helpline App.

2. Search Your Name by entering details like your EPIC number if you remember; your mobile number linked with the voter ID or personal details like name, father’s/husband’s name, age, and state.

3. Now click on Search Electoral Roll

4. Select outcome from the search results and click on ‘View Details’ and then the ‘Download’ button to save your Voter Information Slip.

Also Read: Sonar Bangla vs ‘Bohiragoto’ – Will the state stay with TMC or turn the page?

Valid Alternative ID Documents

According to the Election Commission of India, if you don’t have your Voter ID card today, you must carry the original of any one of these 12 alternative documents:

* Aadhaar Card

* PAN Card

* Driving License

* Indian Passport

* MNREGA Job Card

* Passbook (with photo) issued by a Bank or Post Office

* Pension Document (with photo)

* Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by the Ministry of Labour)

* Service ID Card (issued by Central/State Govt/PSUs)

* Official ID issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

* Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

* Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Important Voting Guidelines

* Timings: Voting began at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6 PM. If you are in the queue by 6:00 PM, you will be allowed to vote.

* Leave your mobile phone at home as smartphones strictly prohibited inside polling booth.

* Don’t try to record or take your picture while pressing the EVM button. It may land you in trouble.