Health care scheme now for middle class; NITI Aayog prepares report

New Delhi: The central government will soon launch a health care scheme for middle class, said informed sources. The scheme will be similiar to 'Ayushman Bharat' which is a government sponsered scheme launched in 2018.

Niti Ayog has already prepared a report for the scheme terming it as 'Health system for new India'. According to the Niti Ayog, there is no such health care scheme for middle class in the country and this is the reason the government wants to come up with this new scheme.

The government targets to cover atleast 50 percent of the country's middle class under this scheme. Moreover, if the government successfully implements the plan, then the middle class can avail good medical services by just paying a premium of Rs 200-300.

Taking the upper class in concern, the NITI Aayog report said that people belonging to this section can easily afford their health care expenses.

Nearly 40 percent of the poor population has been covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this scheme, the government aims to open 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres by 2022. These centres will be equipped to treat host of diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and old-age illnesses.