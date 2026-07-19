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  • /'Health concern is a charade': Sonam Wangchuk's wife accuses Centre of trying to stop July 20 march

'Health concern is a charade': Sonam Wangchuk's wife accuses Centre of trying to stop July 20 march

Addressing reporters outside the Delhi High Court, Angmo rejected the government's claim that Wangchuk's health had deteriorated, saying his medical reports before he was shifted to hospital showed his condition was stable.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
'Health concern is a charade': Sonam Wangchuk's wife accuses Centre of trying to stop July 20 march
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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