Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Sunday accused the Centre of using concerns over the activist's health as a pretext to prevent him from leading the July 20 march to Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak, a day after the Delhi High Court refused to order his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital.
Addressing reporters outside the Delhi High Court, Angmo rejected the government's claim that Wangchuk's health had deteriorated, saying his medical reports before he was shifted to hospital showed his condition was stable.
"They said they brought him in because they were deeply concerned about his health, as it was declining. But these claims are incorrect. First of all, his health was not deteriorating at all. If you look at the reports from the evening prior, everything was absolutely normal; his potassium level was 4.3, and all other parameters were normal too," she said.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the plea seeking Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Dr. Gitanjali Angmo says, "They said they brought him in because they were deeply concerned about his health as it was declining. But these claims… pic.twitter.com/8fTcJ3WxEn— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026
Questioning the manner in which Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar, Angmo alleged that police personnel in plain clothes removed him without informing the family.
"If you were truly so concerned about his health, why did you send police personnel in plain clothes? Why did you so ruthlessly pick him up, put him on a stretcher, and take him away? You could have simply come to conduct a medical test and inform his family... That is the proper way to handle things in a democracy," she said.
Angmo further alleged that the government's concern for Wangchuk's health was merely an excuse to stop him from joining Sunday's protest march.
"If you were genuinely concerned about his health... this whole narrative about health concerns is nothing but a charade. They were simply afraid that if Sonam set out on his march, hundreds of thousands of people would join himnot just in Delhi, but across the entire country, and they were trying to prevent that," she said.
She added that the family wanted Wangchuk to be treated by doctors of their choice, claiming the hospital environment itself was affecting his health.
"We want to take him to doctors of our choice, where we feel comfortable... His blood pressure, which usually stays at 110/70, had risen to 125/85. This is happening because of the atmosphere being created there," she alleged.
Angmo also claimed Wangchuk was being kept under constant police watch inside the hospital and likened the atmosphere to his stay in Jodhpur Jail after his arrest during the 2025 Ladakh protests.
"He is not being allowed to meet his doctors. We want to consult our doctors, whom we are comfortable with. The police are constantly surveilling. When I am in the room with him, a constable accompanies me. The environment is similar to Jodhpur Jail. Is it illegal detention? I was not allowed to carry my phone, and Sonam was not handed his tablet. When we asked for orders, they had no written orders," she said.
The remarks came after the Delhi High Court dismissed Angmo's plea seeking Wangchuk's immediate discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and his transfer to Medanta Hospital.
Justice Mini Pushkarna held that the material placed before the court did not indicate that Wangchuk was under illegal detention. The court noted that his wife, brother, and other family members had unrestricted access to him and had also been provided a separate room at the hospital.
The court observed that Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for nearly 17 to 18 days before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and referred to an earlier Division Bench order directing daily medical monitoring by government doctors.
Recording the Centre's submissions, the court noted that Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health worsened. It accepted the government's contention that his blood sugar and sodium levels had dropped below normal and that his potassium level had fallen to a dangerously low level. The court also noted that intravenous fluids had not been administered because Wangchuk had not consented to the treatment.
Holding that the decision to shift him to a government hospital was based on medical grounds, the High Court ruled that the action could not be termed arbitrary.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.