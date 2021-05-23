हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guru Ramdev

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requests Ramdev to withdraw statement on allopathic medicines

In a letter to Ramdev, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy.

File photo

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday (May 23) called yoga guru Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines ‘extremely unfortunate’ and asked him to withdraw it.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday had said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.

The doctors' body also quoted Ramdev as saying that "lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines".

These remarks were denied as "false" by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

In a letter to Ramdev, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy.

 

