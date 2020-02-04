Health Secretary Preeti Sudan holds meeting to review preparations for coronavirus

New Delhi: In view of the alarming spread of Coronavirus, Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Preeti Sudan on Tuesday had a meeting, via video conference, with Health Secretaries of states and Union Territories and other officials concerned to review preparedness for management of the disease.

Senior officials from Ministries of Shipping, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Home Affairs also attended the meeting.

Noting the situation is being closely and regularly monitored by PMO, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Cabinet Secretary on a daily basis, the Union Health Secretary stressed on community awareness with surveillance, logistics management, and isolation facilities and advised all states and UTs to be more vigilant.

She also emphasised on the strengthening of airport surveillance.

Earmarked aerobridges will be used in seven international airports in India (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai) at the dedicated gates to screen passengers coming from China, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, she said.

A DIAL spokesperson said that the IGI airport here is extending full support to the health officials screening passengers coming from coronavirus affected regions. In line with the directives given by the Health Ministry, they have made arrangements for counters at the airport which is manned by health staff to check inbound passengers.

Appropriate informational signage has also been put up to guide passengers coming from the affected region, he added.