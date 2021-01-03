Healthcare, frontline workers to get COVID-19 vaccine first in Delhi: Health minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: On Sunday, health minister Satyendar Jain said healthcare and frontline workers will be administered the vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in the first phase itself in Delhi. The Drugs Controller General of India gave final approval for the emergency-use of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech shots.

“In the first phase, healthcare workers & frontline workers will be vaccinated. There are three lakh healthcare workers & six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who will be administered with the COVID vaccine” Satyendar Jain said, reported ANI.

The health minister had earlier announced that all eligible people in Delhi could avail of the vaccine free of cost and that arrangements were being made by the government for the same.

On Saturday, the national capital registered 494 Covid-19 cases, the lowest in seven months. The total cases are now over 626,000 of which 10,571 people have died. The active cases have dropped to 5,342 while 610,535 have been cured or discharged. The health minister also warned that though the third wave of the virus was getting over, one still needs to be careful and observe all necessary precautions.