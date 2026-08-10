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  • /Healthcare matters only when treatment reaches patients before money becomes the problem: Punjab Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Healthcare matters only when treatment reaches patients before money becomes the problem: Punjab Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Bhagwant Mann Government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is steadily changing that reality in Punjab by taking the cost of expensive medical treatment out of the equation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Healthcare matters only when treatment reaches patients before money becomes the problem: Punjab Minister Dr Balbir Singh
Image Credit: X/Dr Balbir Singh

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Healthcare matters only when treatment reaches patients before money becomes the problem: Punjab Minister Dr Balbir Singh
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