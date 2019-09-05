Hearing over on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case, court to pass order soon

New Delhi: The hearing over the bail plea of former Union finance minister at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in INX Media corruption and money laundering case is over and the court is set to pronounce its judgment anytime soon. Chidambaram was produced before the court by CBI after the end of his 15-day remand. Earlier on Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court had extended the CBI custody of Congress leader in this case by one more day.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI amid high drama from his home in Delhi's Jor Bagh on August 21. After his arrest, the CBI had kept him at his headquarters before producing the former finance minister before a special CBI court on August 22.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram and his son Karti were granted anticipatory bails on Thursday by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the Aircel-Maxis case being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The duo was granted bail on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount each. The court categorically mentioned that this is a conditional bail with the direction that since the investigation is still going on, both of them will be available as and when required. They shall not influence witnesses, tamper with evidence and not leave the country without permission, ordered the court.

The chargesheet naming Chidambaram and Karti as accused in Aircel-Maxis case was filed at Patiala House Court. In the chargesheet, it has been mentioned that Chidambaram had misused his power when he was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA government. A total of 18 people have been named in the chargesheet.