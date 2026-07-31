/Heart attack at just 20? Young man’s case raises alarm over rising cardiac risks among youth

Dr Bansal highlighted the role of the LP(a) test. Not a test that gets ordered often in India, but it matters LP(a) testing can flag hidden cardiac risk in young people well before symptoms show up. Dr Bansal said that anyone with a family history of early heart attacks should bring this up with their cardiologist. Unlike regular cholesterol, LP(a) levels come down mostly to genetics, and they can stay elevated even in someone living a genuinely healthy lifestyle.