Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Heart attack at just 20? Young man’s case raises alarm over rising cardiac risks among youth

Heart attack at just 20? Young man’s case raises alarm over rising cardiac risks among youth

A 20-year-old man suffered a severe myocardial infarction, highlighting the growing risk of cardiac issues among young people. Experts warn that unhealthy lifestyles and genetic factors are driving early heart attacks, making awareness and timely treatment crucial.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Heart attack at just 20? Young man’s case raises alarm over rising cardiac risks among youth
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
explained-why-qr-codes-always-have-3-corner-squares-and-how-they-work
2
3
4
5