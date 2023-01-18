Heart Attack Control: Mamata Banerjee prescribes remedies for heart disease, says 'You get treatment for free'

Heart attack remedies: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known to be a fitness freak. Known for her passion for walking, Mamata is often seen going on morning walks in the streets of Kolkata and squeezes time out of her busy schedule to have walking sessions. During her walk sessions, she also asks ministers, journalists, security guards and government officials, including senior police personnel, to accompany her in order to keep themselves fit. She works daily on the treadmill. Mamata is known for covering miles after miles almost daily without displaying an iota of fatigue. Even doctors have appreciated Mamata’s walking habit, saying this very habit has kept the CM away from various ailments, be it heart-related, blood sugar or fat.

According to a report published in Aajtak Bangla on Monday in Murshidabad, Mamata gave a lesson on keeping the body healthy and fit. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had warned about party leader Suresh Agarwal's excess weight at a government function. Bringing up the subject of the recently deceased minister of the state, she said, "You should visit a doctor regularly. Subrata Saha had a heart problem. He didn't care. If he took care, he would have lived another 10 years. Don't think about age. How long you live is the age of your health."

Mamata has warned that a heart attack can happen even at a young age. She said, "A few days ago I saw the person who works in my house crying. I asked what happened, he said his child collapsed while drinking tea. Do you know the reason?" The Chief Minister emphasized the ways to control blood pressure and heart attack. In her words, "If you have high blood pressure, don't eat eggs. Eat the egg white. You need to take blood pressure medicine. You will understand if there is an acidity. But don't waste time if the pain continues in your chest. Consult your doctor immediately."

Mamata also suggested having a regular check-up at the hospital. She said, "There was no chance before. Now the hospital is in front of the house. You get treatment for free. Remember there are good doctors in government hospitals." Mamata also gave the message that health comes first. In her words, "You have crores of rupees, but your health is not good. You have billions of money, but no one to see you. So what is the price of money? First, you have to be healthy. Avoid greed for money!"