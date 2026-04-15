Maharashtra heat wave alert: Government issues new SOPs for 15 high-risk districts as temperatures hit 50°C

The Maharashtra government has announced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for citizens in the face of increasing heat waves and rising temperatures across the state. Following the announcement from Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, these procedures will be in accordance with the State Heat Action Plan and the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warnings.

The new SOPs specifically target vulnerable groups such as informal outdoor workers, miners, and low-income groups, who are at higher risk for extreme thermal stress.

High-risk zones: Fifteen districts under tight monitoring

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The state has identified 15 districts as high-heat-risk zones, with priority given to the implementation of the SOPs. They include:

Vidarbha and Marathwada: Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Buldhana, Gondia, Bhandara, and Nanded.

North Maharashtra: Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Dhule.

Central Maharashtra: Latur.

Minister Mahajan also said that the temperature in areas like Jalgaon has nearly reached 50°C, and quick action is required.

SOP 1: Outdoor and informal worker protection

The first SOP outlines protection for workers engaged in outdoor work such as street vendors, construction laborers, traffic police, sanitation workers, delivery partners, and rickshaw drivers. Major components are:

Rescheduled work shifts: Adjustment of work shift times based on IMD Yellow, Orange, and Red alerts.

Hydration infrastructure: Mandatory water breaks, setting up water booths, and distributing ORS.

Shade & health: Provision of temporary shelters and strengthened emergency health facilities.

SOP 2: Heat management in coal mines

Targeting the coal mining sector—specifically in Chandrapur—the second SOP addresses extreme underground and surface heat. Employers must provide:

Cooling centers: Dedicated rest areas with proper ventilation and cooling systems.

Work rotation: Implementing "Job Rotation" to limit continuous exposure to high temperatures.

Specialised training: Educating workers on identifying early symptoms of heatstroke.

SOP 3: Heat-resilient housing and urban planning

The third SOP introduces a three-tier strategy (Immediate, Medium, and Long-term) for thermal comfort in residential colonies:

Immediate: Scaling up "Cool Roof" initiatives, using reflective paints, and improving household ventilation.

Medium-term (1-3 years): Incorporating heat-resilient designs into government housing schemes like PMAY and updating building by-laws.

Long-term: Establishing a state building code and climate-sensitive zoning to ensure equitable cooling for all citizens.

Implementation and emergency support

Principal Secretary Vinita Singal emphasized that these SOPs were developed after six months of extensive study. Local Municipal Corporations, PWD, MHADA, and CIDCO will spearhead the implementation.

Emergency helplines:

District Control Room: 1077

Ambulance: 108

Police: 112 / 100

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