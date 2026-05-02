Delhi heat wave: CM Rekha Gupta steps up relief, healthcare preparedness

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday stepped up preparations for relief and healthcare services as the capital remains gripped by severe heat. She announced several measures to ensure the safety of labourers, workers, and vulnerable sections of society. She also issued directives to strengthen medical response systems, public amenities, and safety protocols at the school level to effectively tackle the ongoing heatwave conditions across the national capital.

"Heat waves affect everyone, but they impact labourers and workers the most, especially those working under direct sunlight. As per government directions, all workers, whether in the private or public sector, must be given rest from 1 PM to 4 PM," she said.

Elaborating on arrangements for public convenience and heat relief, the Chief Minister said that proper drinking water facilities have been ensured for passengers in DTC buses. "Arrangements for drinking water have been made for passengers in DTC buses. Water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS," she said.

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She further outlined the Delhi government’s preparedness to tackle heat wave-related health emergencies, noting that hospitals have been fully equipped to handle such cases. "Hospitals are fully equipped with the necessary medicines and treatment for heat wave-related illnesses. Cooling areas are also being set up within hospitals."

Over 339 health centres across Delhi have been stocked with ORS, ice packs, and other essential supplies, while more than 30 hospitals have established dedicated “cool rooms” for treating heatstroke patients. As part of these preparedness measures, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to manage heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been placed on high alert for rapid emergency response, IANS reported.

Notably, Chief Minister Gupta had earlier issued strict directions to all hospitals to maintain adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and ensure that every ambulance is fully equipped to respond to heat emergencies.

Focusing on children’s safety, the Chief Minister said special arrangements have been made in schools to ensure adequate hydration. "Schools have already made arrangements for drinking water and ORS for children," she said. Schools have also been directed to implement a “water bell” system to remind students at regular intervals to drink water and prevent dehydration.

She added that community-level efforts are being strengthened to help people cope with the extreme heat. "Volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at various locations to help people protect themselves from the heat," she said.

Delhi heatwave

Notably, Delhi has recently been experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to around 45 degrees celcius towards the end of April 2026.

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