At least five passengers and two cabin crew members on board an Air India flight from London to Mumbai fell ill on Monday, according to Times of India reports. Additionally, at least 11 passengers and six cabin crew members experienced symptoms such as dizziness and nausea.

The cause of the illness is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway. Mostly the poor oxygen supply leads to hypoxia which could be a possible reason for symptoms like nausea and dizziness, along with the possibility of food poisoning.