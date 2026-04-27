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NewsIndiaHeatwave Alert: District administration revises Noida school timings amid rising temperature
HEATWAVE ALERT

Heatwave Alert: District administration revises Noida school timings amid rising temperature

Noida School timings: Considering the rising temperature, schools in Noida have revised their timings on the order issued by the District Magistrate. Students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the school authorities.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Heatwave Alert: District administration revises Noida school timings amid rising temperatureImage Credit- Freepik

Noida School timings: Due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across the Delhi-NCR region, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar has revised school timings in Noida. The order has been issued by the District Magistrate to ensure student safety during extreme weather conditions.

According to the latest directive, all schools in Noida will now function from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, with the revised schedule coming into effect from April 27, 2026, until further notice. 

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Delhi NCR school timings

The district administration has directed all schools to strictly follow the new timing schedule which will be from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The new timing guidelines are applicable to all the schools, including:

  • Government schools
  • Private schools
  • Aided institutions
  • All education boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board)

The administration stated that the move comes in response to intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring sharply across North India. The decision has been taken by considering the young children who are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather, prompting urgent intervention. 

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Precautionary measures to avoid heatwaves

Along with revised timings, schools have been advised to adopt precautionary measures to avoid health risks, including:

  1. Ensuring the availability of drinking water
  2. Avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours
  3. Monitoring students for signs of heat exhaustion
  4. Encouraging light clothing and hydration

Several regions across India are witnessing temperatures above 40–44°C, prompting urgent administrative action. Amid these heatwave conditions, students and parents are advised to keep themselves hydrated, dress well with light cotton clothes, avoid going in peak time (12PM - 4 PM), eat light, fibre-rich foods.

 

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