Heatwave Alert: Early signs of heatstroke you should never ignore

Heatwave alert: As Delhi continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions, doctors and health experts are warning residents against ignoring symptoms linked to heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

With temperatures soaring above 45°C in several parts of the national capital, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can become dangerous and even life-threatening if not treated on time.

Also Read: IMD issues Orange alert for Delhi, What to avoid in hot weather

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Heatstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature due to excessive heat exposure. It is considered a medical emergency and can affect anyone, especially children, elderly people, outdoor workers, and individuals with existing health conditions.

Early signs of heatstroke you should never ignore

Excessive sweating And dehydration

Heavy sweating, extreme thirst, dry mouth, and reduced urination are among the first warning signs that the body is losing fluids rapidly.

Dizziness and weakness

Feeling faint, dizzy, tired, or unusually weak after being outdoors in hot weather may indicate heat exhaustion, which can progress into heatstroke if ignored.

Headache and nausea

Persistent headache, nausea, vomiting, or stomach discomfort are common symptoms caused by prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

High body temperature

A body temperature above 40°C is considered one of the most serious signs of heatstroke and requires immediate medical attention.

Rapid heartbeat and breathing

An increased pulse rate, fast breathing, or chest discomfort may occur as the body struggles to cool itself down.

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Heatstroke can affect brain function, leading to confusion, irritability, slurred speech, or difficulty focusing.

Hot and dry skin

In severe cases, the skin may become hot, red, and dry due to the body’s inability to sweat properly.

Who is most at risk?

Amid this heatwave condition across India, elderly individuals, children and infants must be taken proper care.

Elderly individuals

Children and infants

People working outdoors

Individuals with heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure

People who do not drink enough water

How to prevent heatstroke during Delhi heatwave

Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours

Drink water regularly, even if not thirsty

Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and oily foods

Use umbrellas, caps, or sunglasses while stepping outdoors

Consume hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, curd, and coconut water

Doctors advise seeking immediate medical help if symptoms worsen or if a person becomes unconscious, disoriented, or develops a very high fever. With heatwave conditions expected to continue in Delhi-NCR, taking precautions and recognising early symptoms can help prevent serious health complications.