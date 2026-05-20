Heatwave Alert: Early signs of heatstroke you should never ignore
Heatwave alert: Heatstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature due to excessive heat exposure.
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Heatwave alert: As Delhi continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions, doctors and health experts are warning residents against ignoring symptoms linked to heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
With temperatures soaring above 45°C in several parts of the national capital, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can become dangerous and even life-threatening if not treated on time.
Also Read: IMD issues Orange alert for Delhi, What to avoid in hot weather
Heatstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature due to excessive heat exposure. It is considered a medical emergency and can affect anyone, especially children, elderly people, outdoor workers, and individuals with existing health conditions.
Early signs of heatstroke you should never ignore
Excessive sweating And dehydration
Heavy sweating, extreme thirst, dry mouth, and reduced urination are among the first warning signs that the body is losing fluids rapidly.
Dizziness and weakness
Feeling faint, dizzy, tired, or unusually weak after being outdoors in hot weather may indicate heat exhaustion, which can progress into heatstroke if ignored.
Headache and nausea
Persistent headache, nausea, vomiting, or stomach discomfort are common symptoms caused by prolonged exposure to extreme heat.
High body temperature
A body temperature above 40°C is considered one of the most serious signs of heatstroke and requires immediate medical attention.
Rapid heartbeat and breathing
An increased pulse rate, fast breathing, or chest discomfort may occur as the body struggles to cool itself down.
Confusion or difficulty concentrating
Heatstroke can affect brain function, leading to confusion, irritability, slurred speech, or difficulty focusing.
Hot and dry skin
In severe cases, the skin may become hot, red, and dry due to the body’s inability to sweat properly.
Who is most at risk?
Amid this heatwave condition across India, elderly individuals, children and infants must be taken proper care.
- Elderly individuals
- Children and infants
- People working outdoors
- Individuals with heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure
- People who do not drink enough water
How to prevent heatstroke during Delhi heatwave
- Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours
- Drink water regularly, even if not thirsty
- Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and oily foods
- Use umbrellas, caps, or sunglasses while stepping outdoors
- Consume hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, curd, and coconut water
Doctors advise seeking immediate medical help if symptoms worsen or if a person becomes unconscious, disoriented, or develops a very high fever. With heatwave conditions expected to continue in Delhi-NCR, taking precautions and recognising early symptoms can help prevent serious health complications.
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