Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Alert For Delhi, Rajasthan; Temperature To Touch...

The National capital is grappling with scorching heat, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) to issue an orange alert in ‘heat-wave conditions’ on Monday. A warning of high temperatures ranging from 43 - 45 degrees Celsius from June 9 to June 11, has been predicted by the weather department.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Delhi is expected to witness hot and humid weather on June 12, with a 'yellow alert' issued for the region. Temperatures are predicted to range from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius. A partly cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning is anticipated, accompanied by gusty winds during the evening and night.

"In Delhi NCR, the temp is expected to rise above 45°C today and tomorrow, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region," IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava said.

On Sunday, June 8, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius and recorded 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather forecaster issued a 'red' alert for Rajasthan as heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the area in the coming days.

"In West Rajasthan, severe heatwave conditions are developing, and considering the rise in night temp as well—referred to as warm night conditions—a red alert has been issued. In East Rajasthan, both heatwave and warm night conditions persist, so an orange alert is in place," Srivastava told ANI.

The IMD has indicated that the monsoon's northern limit has stalled and rainfall is expected to intensify from June 10.

Odisha Weather Update

IMD stated that hot and humid conditions is likely to prevail over the the coastal regions of Odisha in next 24 hours.

"Hot and humid conditions are likely to continue over the coastal districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours. Rainfall activity is expected over the next seven days, with light to moderate rain predicted in the districts within the next 24 hours. A warning has been issued for thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h,” IMD Director Manorama Mohanty told PTI.