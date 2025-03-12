Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns Of Severe Heatwave in Rajasthan, Mumbai – Check Forecast

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in Gujarat and Southwest Rajasthan on March 12. Vidarbha is expected to experience a heat wave on March 13 and 14, while Odisha may face similar conditions from March 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Himachal Pradesh between March 12 and 16. Punjab is likely to see moderate rainfall from March 12 to 15, while Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may receive rain between March 13 and 15.

Heavy rainfall in NorthEast

Heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh from March 12 to 17, and Assam and Meghalaya may experience heavy showers on March 13.

The IMD also stated that maximum temperatures in Northwest India will remain stable. However, Central India and Maharashtra may see a gradual temperature rise of 2-3°C in the next few days, while East India could experience a 2-4°C increase in maximum temperatures.

Heatwave in Maharashtra, advisory issued

Several areas in Maharashtra are experiencing heatwave conditions as temperatures continue to rise in Mumbai and nearby districts. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines urging residents to stay hydrated and take precautions to protect themselves from the heat.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Maharashtra from March 11 to March 13. The civic body has also shared a list of "Do's and Don'ts" based on guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).