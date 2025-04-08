Heatwave In Delhi As Mercury Touches 40.2°C: Will Relief Come Soon? IMD Says This

Delhi saw a warm Tuesday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in parts of the city.

The early hours were warm with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the season's average, according to PTI. On Monday Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Responding to the heatwave, the IMD issued a yellow alert on Monday in the national capital for the following two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

What Is Yellow Alert?

As per IMD's colour code, a yellow alert means "Be Aware" and advises to avoid heat exposure. It also suggests that people wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose clothes and cover their heads.

Will There Be Relief From Heat Soon?

As per a statement of the weather agency a few areas in Delhi met the heatwave criteria on Monday, and these conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday.

Delhi may get some relief from the heat from Thursday onwards as a drop in temperature is expected.

As per PTI, the statement of the weather agency on Monday said, "Three stations – Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar – met the heatwave criteria today, marking the first day of heatwave conditions this season."

"These conditions are likely to continue until April 9. From April 10 onwards, a drop in temperature is expected over Northwest India, including Delhi," the statement continued.

No Heatwaves In April – Until Now

This is the first time in three years that Delhi has recorded a heatwave in the first half of April. As per the IMD data, the maximum temperature in the city reaches 40 degrees Celsius during the second half of April.

This year, the 40-degree mark has been crossed in the first half of the month, similar to 2022. The data also showed that in 2022, Delhi recorded its first heatwave on April 8 when the maximum temperature touched 41.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD data showed that the following years, 2023 and 2024, recorded no heatwaves in Delhi in April, even though the maximum temperature touched the 40-degree mark on April 15 in 2023 and on April 26 in 2024.

Delhi's AQI Today

On Tuesday, the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 216 at 9 am.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(with PTI inputs)