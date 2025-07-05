Heatwave In Kashmir Breaks 72-Year-Old Record, Temperature Soars To 37.4 Degrees Celsius

Kashmir recorded a temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius after 72 years, which was the hottest day of this season. Climate change, temperature, and prolonged dry spells in Kashmir broke many records this year. Sales of air conditioners and coolers increased by 200 percent in Kashmir, where people usually did not even use fans; today, almost every house has an Air Conditioner (AC).

On the other hand, Srinagar recorded a temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the highest July temperature since 1953. It is also the third-highest July temperature since 1892. The data shows that not only Srinagar but also hill stations in Kashmir are recording the hottest July since 1892, with an average maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius, which is the second hottest July in 133 years.

Temperatures in Kashmir have been above 35 degrees Celsius for the past 25 days and today it touched the previous highest of 37.4 degrees Celsius in 1953.

Temperature Rise To Rain Deficit

What is worrying is not just the rise in temperature but also the 60 to 99 percent rainfall deficit in Kashmir from December to June 2025. This has led to a sharp drop in the water level in the Jhelum River, affecting agriculture, horticulture, and tourism. Paddy fields are drying up, and apple production is also likely to be affected.

“Our winters are also getting warmer and even the monsoon is getting warmer, over time this extreme heat will increase and the temperature will rise, there was less snowfall in winter, January was dry and warm, May to June has been warm, and the dry period has been warm throughout the region,” said IMD Director Mukhtar Ahmad.

Kashmir’s Climate

Kashmir's climate is warming at twice the pace of the global average; it is estimated that the temperature will increase more in 2025. The mountainous regions are particularly vulnerable to global warming. This year Every month the temperature was above normal and at times it was hotter than traditionally hot areas like Jammu or parts of Rajasthan.

Those drastic changes in the climate have also affected the lifestyle of Kashmir. A few years ago, only 10 percent of the hotels in Kashmir had air conditioners while 30 percent had ceiling fans. Old hotels in Kashmir's hill stations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg did not have fans at all. But now, not only commercial properties but every second house in Kashmir has ACs, water coolers, and ceiling fans. The sale of these items has increased by almost 200 percent. The sale of air conditioners and water coolers in Kashmir has surged due to the unprecedented heat.

Manzoor Ahmad, an AC dealer, said, “It is very hot, I have seen such heat for the first time. We have sold all our stock, and only a few coolers and ACs are left with us. The demand for ACs has increased a lot, every third person is asking for ACs.”

Rafiq Ahmad, another AC dealer, stated, “There is a lot of demand for ACs and coolers because the trend has changed; people are demanding ACs and coolers, every house has ACs now, the demand is high because of the increasing heat.”

For the first time, air conditioners and water coolers have become a necessity in Kashmir. Dealers said their sales have increased from 10 to 15 units per day to around 200 units during these peak summer days. Historically, rising temperatures have made these things a necessity for the common people.

A customer named Ghulam Mahuddin said, “The weather has changed so we need it we can't sit at home the children feel very hot so we want to give them some relief, I think I haven't seen such heat in 50 years If we don't have such facilities it is difficult to live now.”

Another customer, Ejaz Ahmad, said, “The weather has changed. We used to have rain here, which usually keeps cool temperatures, but now it is so hot that the children are not able to study, so we thought of getting an AC installed. I have seen such heat for the first time.”

The number of roadside juice vendors and ice cream sellers has also increased in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla. These vendors serve fresh fruit juices like sugarcane, mangoes, oranges to locals and tourists to get relief from the heat.

Jhelum River, the main water source of Kashmir, has about 30 percent less water level than normal. This has created a drought-like situation and Kashmir's apple growers, and other farmers are quite worried.