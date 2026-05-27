Rajasthan weather: Sri Ganganagar hits 47°C as IMD issues orange alert before western disturbance brings rain relief

Rajasthan weather: Rajasthan continues to reel under an intense heat wave, with Sri Ganganagar recording the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, the weather department has said. Kota registered the highest minimum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi recorded the lowest minimum at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaipur, has issued an Orange Alert for severe heat and warm night conditions over the next two to three days. It said the prevailing spell of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions is likely to continue across large parts of the state until May 28. During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius in most districts. In isolated areas of the Bikaner, Kota, and Shekhawati divisions, temperatures may rise further to 46 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius.

Border regions of western Rajasthan are expected to witness the most intense conditions, with temperatures likely to touch around 48 degrees Celsius on May 27 and 28, said Radhshyam Sharma, director, IMC, Jaipur.

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The weather department has also warned of warm night conditions, which may intensify heat stress and discomfort, particularly among children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, he added. However, relief from the scorching heat is expected under the influence of a new Western Disturbance. The IMD has forecast the commencement of thunderstorms and rainfall activity in parts of Rajasthan beginning May 28.

The impact of this weather system is expected to intensify between May 29 and May 31, bringing the likelihood of strong dust storms, gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph, and isolated rainfall across several divisions. Areas likely to be affected include the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions, he added.

According to the IMD, the combined effect of thunderstorms and rainfall is expected to lower temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius beginning May 29, offering significant relief from prevailing heatwave conditions from May 29-30 onwards.

The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to take necessary precautions against extreme heat and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, including dust storms and strong winds.

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