Heavy Downpour, Strong Winds As Cyclone Ditwah Approaches Tamil Nadu- Check Details

Cyclone Ditwah inched closer to the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert on Sunday, November 30. Torrential rainfall battered the region due to the storm’s impact. The affected areas are also forecast to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Weather forecasts indicate that the northern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall until noon on November 30 due to the impact of a cyclonic system. Nagapattinam district has already recorded 30 cm of rainfall over the past two days.

Meanwhile, Puducherry continues to experience intense rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer, triggering high tides and impacting coastal regions.

Deputy CM Conducted Inspections

Several districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted field inspections in the affected areas as well as at the State Disaster Management Control Room in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran accompanied him during the visit. A day earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had also carried out inspection rounds amid the ongoing downpour.

To aid ongoing rescue and relief efforts amid the intense rainfall, 16 State Disaster Response Force teams and 12 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed, with an additional 10 NDRF teams en route, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed.

Authorities have advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea today and tomorrow due to hazardous conditions. Nearly 20,000 hectares of land remain submerged, and assessment and restoration work is currently underway.

The government has also prepared five lakh food packets to support affected families and ensure emergency food supplies are available when needed.