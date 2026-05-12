Tamil Nadu rain alert: IMD issues heavy rain warning for 10 districts as Bay of Bengal low-pressure intensifies

Tamil Nadu rain alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coast is likely to intensify further over the next 48 hours, raising the possibility of increased rainfall activity across several parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In a weather bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the system, which developed over the southwest Bay adjoining Sri Lanka, is expected to strengthen gradually into a more active weather system. However, officials clarified that there is currently no immediate threat of severe weather conditions over Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall at isolated places in the southern coastal districts and delta regions of Tamil Nadu over the next four days under the influence of the evolving system.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Weather update: Rain & dust storms in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, heatwave alert for Rajasthan

The prevailing atmospheric conditions are expected to enhance moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, leading to intermittent rain and cloudy skies in several regions.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 15 and 16. According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain are likely to occur in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts during the period.

Weather officials said rainfall activity could intensify, particularly in interior and western districts, due to localised convection and moisture incursion triggered by the low-pressure system.

Fishermen have also been advised to closely follow weather updates before venturing into the sea, as conditions may turn rough in parts of the Bay of Bengal adjoining the Tamil Nadu coast.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies over the next two days. The weather department said maximum temperatures in the city are likely to remain below 37 degrees Celsius, offering slight relief from the prevailing summer heat.

The latest development comes amid increasing pre-monsoon weather activity across south India, with several regions already experiencing scattered showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms over the past week.

Meteorologists are continuing to closely monitor the movement and intensity of the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ | Low pressure builds over Bay of Bengal, Odisha gets 6-day rain forecast – Is monsoon arriving early?