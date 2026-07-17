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Heavy rain alert: IMD warns Himachal Pradesh ahead of July 18 downpour

The weather office has predicted widespread rainfall across 76 to 100 per cent of Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to July 22, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Heavy rain alert: IMD warns Himachal Pradesh ahead of July 18 downpour

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