Heavy rain alert in 17 states, including Delhi, UP and Bihar – but where will heat still trouble people?

New Delhi: A large part of the country is set for major weather changes this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across 17 states. At the same time, some regions will continue to deal with intense heat.

From Delhi to Odisha and from Rajasthan to Arunachal Pradesh, weather conditions are expected to swing between rain, dust storms and higher temperatures over the coming days. Wind speeds in several regions may touch 70 to 80 km per hour during storms, according to the forecast.

North India to face thunderstorms, dust storms

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Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to witness dust-laden winds along with thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. Weather conditions in these areas are expected to change within short intervals, with cloudy skies and sudden gusty winds likely during the week.

In Uttar Pradesh, western parts may receive rainfall while eastern districts are expected to experience lighter showers. Some areas of the state may also experience strong winds reaching 50 to 70 km per hour during storms.

Bihar on heatwave watch

Bihar is expected to face a different situation altogether. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the state between June 3 to June 7. While isolated areas may see brief spells of cloud cover and light drizzle on June 5-6, overall conditions are set to be hot and uncomfortable throughout the week.

Rain, storm across central and western India

In Madhya Pradesh, the weather department has warned of hail and strong thunderstorms in both western and eastern regions. Several parts of the state may also see gusty winds along with light to moderate rainfall.

Chhattisgarh is also expected to receive rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Odisha is likely to witness stormy conditions with heavy rain till June 2.

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Rajasthan is on alert for dust storms over the next 24 hours, especially in western districts. Both eastern and western parts of the state may see storms.

At the same time, maximum temperatures across north-west India may rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in some areas before any relief sets in.

Weather change in hill states, western region

Uttarakhand is expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms continuing till June 6. Jammu and Kashmir may also receive intermittent rainfall during the week.

Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience stormy weather conditions with strong winds and rain spells in several areas.

In Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in the Konkan, Goa and central parts of the state for the next five to seven days. The rain is likely to bring a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, offering some relief from the heat.

Gujarat may also see scattered rainfall over the next 24 hours, followed by a drop in temperature of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius after June 3. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to see light rainfall in a few regions.

South India, northeast bracing for heavy rain

In southern India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience light to moderate rain, with some places receiving heavy showers. Kerala and Mahe are on alert for intense rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka may also see thunderstorms and rain during the early part of the week.

In the northeast, states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive light to moderate rain, with heavy showers in some areas. Arunachal Pradesh may see continued heavy rainfall until June 7, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience intense rain between June 4-7.

Despite this, parts of the region may continue to face humid and uncomfortable conditions during the initial days.