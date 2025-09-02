Heavy Rain Alert In Punjab; IMD Shares Weather Forecast for UP, Gurugram - CHECK

Amid ongoing showers in North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain for Punjab on Wednesday. According to the weather department, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. Meanwhile, in Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Hisar, Gurugram, and Mewat.

In view of the alert of heavy rain, all government and private schools (from Nursery to Class 12) in Gautam Buddha Nagar shall remain closed on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As per ANI, in the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued. In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," Met said.

Yamuna Flowing Above Danger Mark

Drone visuals have surfaced from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since Monday.

Traffic and public movement on Loha Pul has been stopped due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River, as per District Magistrate Shahdara.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since yesterday



Traffic and public movement on Loha Pul has been stopped due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River, as per District Magistrate… pic.twitter.com/3SEoEnNmx4 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rainfall and flood alert in Noida, cattle were rescued as a precautionary measure as Yamuna river crossed the danger mark.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark; Floodwater Enters Low-Lying Areas; Gurugram In Traffic Chaos - Visuals

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

ANI reported that the Met has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thundershowers and lightning, in multiple districts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, in the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy rainfall/thundershowers/lightning/very heavy to extremely-heavy rainfall at some places in different places of Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, along with other districts of the state, such as Haldwani, Rudrapur, Bajpur, Kashipur, Lohaghat, Ramnagar, Khatima, Doiwala, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Raiwala and their surrounding areas.

(with ANI inputs)