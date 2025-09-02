Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954732https://zeenews.india.com/india/heavy-rain-alert-in-punjab-imd-shares-weather-forecast-for-up-gurugram-check-2954732.html
NewsIndia
PUNJAB RAIN FORECAST

Heavy Rain Alert In Punjab; IMD Shares Weather Forecast for UP, Gurugram - CHECK

Drone visuals have surfaced from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since Monday. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted 'heavy rain' for Wednesday in Punjab.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heavy Rain Alert In Punjab; IMD Shares Weather Forecast for UP, Gurugram - CHECKGurugram Waterlogging visuals (Photos Credit: IANS)

Amid ongoing showers in North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain for Punjab on Wednesday. According to the weather department, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. Meanwhile, in Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Hisar, Gurugram, and Mewat.

In view of the alert of heavy rain, all government and private schools (from Nursery to Class 12) in Gautam Buddha Nagar shall remain closed on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

As per ANI, in the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued. In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," Met said.

Yamuna Flowing Above Danger Mark

Drone visuals have surfaced from Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since Monday. 

Traffic and public movement on Loha Pul has been stopped due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River, as per District Magistrate Shahdara.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rainfall and flood alert in Noida, cattle were rescued as a precautionary measure as Yamuna river crossed the danger mark. 

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark; Floodwater Enters Low-Lying Areas; Gurugram In Traffic Chaos - Visuals

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

ANI reported that the Met has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thundershowers and lightning, in multiple districts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, in the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy rainfall/thundershowers/lightning/very heavy to extremely-heavy rainfall at some places in different places of Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, along with other districts of the state, such as Haldwani, Rudrapur, Bajpur, Kashipur, Lohaghat, Ramnagar, Khatima, Doiwala, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Raiwala and their surrounding areas.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK