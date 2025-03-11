Advertisement
Heavy Rain And Snowfall Expected In Kashmir; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Kashmir expects heavy rain and snow until March 16; IMD issues orange alert, advising caution due to avalanches and landslides.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Heavy Rain And Snowfall Expected In Kashmir; IMD Issues Orange Alert Image: ANI

Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and snow have been observed in Kashmir over the past 24 hours and are expected to continue, with more snow and rain until March 16, including heavy snow and rain on March 13, 14, and 15, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the last 24 hours, Kashmir’s upper reaches have witnessed fresh moderate to heavy snowfall, while rain has lashed the plains of Kashmir.

Heavy snowfall was reported in hilly areas, including Sadhna Top, Machil, Keran sector, Gulmarg, Gurez Valley, Razdan Top, Zojila Pass, Sonamarg, and other higher reaches. Rainfall affected the plains, including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, causing a drop in temperatures across the Valley.

The IMD has stated that peak activity, with the most rain and snow, is expected in Kashmir on March 13, 14, and 15. The higher reaches may receive heavy snowfall as well, according to the weather forecasters.

The IMD has issued an orange alert and urged travellers, tourists, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic advisories. Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations from March 10 to March 16. 

“Avoid steep and avalanche-prone areas,” the advisory reads.

Authorities have issued a warning for travellers, urging them to check road conditions before undertaking journeys, as inclement weather may cause landslides and avalanches in vulnerable areas.

