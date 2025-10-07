Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969206https://zeenews.india.com/india/heavy-rain-batters-delhi-ncr-flights-diverted-imd-issues-alert-2969206.html
NewsIndia
HEAVY RAIN

Heavy Rain Batters Delhi-NCR, Flights Diverted, IMD Issues Alert

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, causing massive traffic snarls and flight disruptions. IMD issued an alert as airport authorities warned of possible delays amid thunderstorms and winds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Heavy Rain Batters Delhi-NCR, Flights Diverted, IMD Issues AlertImage: ANI

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, triggering massive traffic jams and disrupting airport operations, with several flights diverted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an alert for parts of the city.

Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Airport Advisory

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued an advisory for its commuters and said that flight operations are impacted.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the statement read.

Heavy Rain In Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, with areas such as Feroze Shah Road, central Delhi, Arjun Path near Vasant Vihar Flyover, and RK Puram witnessing showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the capital, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of up to 40 kmph. The Delhi Airport Authority has also cautioned that adverse weather could impact flight operations.

The airport authority, in a statement, said that "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh