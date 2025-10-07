Heavy Rain Batters Delhi-NCR, Flights Diverted, IMD Issues Alert

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening, triggering massive traffic jams and disrupting airport operations, with several flights diverted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an alert for parts of the city.

Video:

Gurugram, Haryana: Heavy traffic congestion was reported from the Delhi–Gurugram border to IFFCO Chowk following the rainfall pic.twitter.com/uCDG1tANvl — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Airport Advisory

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued an advisory for its commuters and said that flight operations are impacted.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the statement read.

Heavy Rain In Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, with areas such as Feroze Shah Road, central Delhi, Arjun Path near Vasant Vihar Flyover, and RK Puram witnessing showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the capital, predicting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of up to 40 kmph. The Delhi Airport Authority has also cautioned that adverse weather could impact flight operations.

The airport authority, in a statement, said that "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted."