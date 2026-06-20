/Heavy rain causes havoc in West Bengal; major damage in North Bengal, Dudhiya Bridge washed away

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that heavy rainfall in North Bengal has caused widespread damage, including the complete washing away of the Dudhiya Bridge, as authorities continue to monitor the flood-like situation in the region.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Adhikari said the heavy rain has been causing havoc in parts of North Bengal since Thursday night, severely affecting areas such as Siliguri and Darjeeling.
“Heavy rain has been lashing North Bengal since last night. Siliguri and Darjeeling have received heavy rainfall. There has been extensive damage, and a bridge has been completely washed away. The river situation is out of control. Landslides have also occurred in some places,” he said.
Adhikari confirmed that the Dudhiya Bridge was entirely washed away, disrupting connectivity in the area. “The Dudhiya Bridge has been completely washed away. Traffic has been diverted. It will take 4-5 days to restore connectivity,” he added.
He said the state government has granted both financial and administrative approvals for immediate restoration work. “We have granted both financial and cost approvals simultaneously. The work will be completed in 4-5 days,” Adhikari assured.
The Chief Minister also confirmed one rain-related death and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, during a high-profile meeting in Kolkata on Friday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari presented Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh with two significant cultural artefacts, the Sacred Shad-bhuja-murti Patachitra and the Historic Sholapith Boat.
(with ANI inputs)
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