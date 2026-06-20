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Heavy rain causes havoc in West Bengal; major damage in North Bengal, Dudhiya Bridge washed away

West Bnegal CM confirmed one rain-related death and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
Heavy rain causes havoc in West Bengal; major damage in North Bengal, Dudhiya Bridge washed away
Image Credit: IANS Representative Image

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