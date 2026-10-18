Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Heavy rain, crowd surge and detentions: What we know so far about Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

Heavy rain, crowd surge and detentions: What we know so far about Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the casualties, announced a fact-finding inquiry and said Kolkata Police had detained the Puja organisers and private security personnel in connection with the tragedy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
Heavy rain, crowd surge and detentions: What we know so far about Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Private security staff, organisers detained; probe on
2
3
4
5