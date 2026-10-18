/Heavy rain, crowd surge and detentions: What we know so far about Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

“I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” Shah said in a post on X.