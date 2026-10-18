/Heavy rain, crowd surge and detentions: What we know so far about Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata turned tragic on Saturday evening after a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata left 17 people dead and 25 injured. The incident took place on Maha Saptami amid heavy rainfall and a massive rush of visitors. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed the casualties, announced a fact-finding inquiry and said Kolkata Police had detained the Puja organisers and private security personnel in connection with the tragedy.
The incident has prompted condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several political leaders. Questions have also been raised about crowd management, lighting, entry and exit arrangements, and the role of private security staff. Here is what we know so far about the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede.
The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Muktarambabu Street in north Kolkata, under the Girish Park police station area.
According to Kolkata Police, the stampede took place at around 7.40 pm on Saturday, October 17, at the pandal's exit gate. The incident happened as large numbers of people gathered to visit the Puja pandal during rainfall.
The Chief Minister told Zee 24 Ghanta that the tragedy occurred between approximately 7.30 pm and 8 pm. The pandal was subsequently closed to visitors, and police and emergency teams were deployed to manage the situation.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed that 17 people had died and 25 had been injured. He said six of the deceased had been identified at the time of his statement and that arrangements were being made to bring their families to Kolkata.
The injured were taken to Medical College and Hospital (MCH) for treatment. Adhikari said the government's immediate priority was to ensure proper medical care and support for the affected families.
“I have no words to express my grief. All our wings are working together. Right now, our top priority is to provide proper treatment and ensure the recovery of the 25 injured individuals,” the Chief Minister told Zee 24 Ghanta.
Kolkata Police had earlier said that around 35 people had been taken to MCH, adding that further details were awaited. The police figure referred to the number of people transported to the hospital, while the Chief Minister later confirmed 25 injured people.
Heavy rainfall and overcrowding are among the factors reported in connection with the incident, but the exact sequence of events is yet to be established through the investigation.
West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai said a sudden downpour prompted a large number of visitors to seek shelter inside the pandal. He suggested that confusion following a whistle or an announcement may have caused people to rush forward.
“Amid the confusion, someone, whether by blowing a whistle or making an announcement, prompted a large number of people to rush into the pandal,” Rai said.
He added that the sudden influx of people led to the stampede.
The Chief Minister also referred to preliminary information suggesting that an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of whistles may have triggered the rush. However, he said a conclusion could not be drawn before the investigation was completed.
An eyewitness told ANI that several people lost consciousness in the crush, with some being taken away on motorcycles.
“Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around, when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well,” the eyewitness said.
Another eyewitness said the entrance and exit were narrow and alleged that lighting inside the area was inadequate. The eyewitness also said their daughter and granddaughter had been hospitalised.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Kolkata Police had detained the organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja and the private security personnel connected with the incident.
“Organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja have been detained by Kolkata Police,” he said.
Adhikari announced that a fact-finding team would examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. He also said forensic examinations would be carried out and appealed to the media and political leaders not to tamper with evidence.
“Forensic tests will also take place, and I request media and political leaders not to tamper with evidence,” he said.
The Chief Minister assured the public that the facts would be established through an investigation. The precise cause of the stampede and the responsibility of those involved remain matters for the inquiry.
Adhikari urged Puja committees across West Bengal to coordinate with the police and improve crowd management, particularly around entry and exit routes.
“I request all puja committees to coordinate with police and work on exit routes. In the name of the puja, many places are not lit inside the pandals. I am assuring that we will ensure safety for all,” he said.
Umesh Rai also called for more entry and exit points at crowded pandals, adequate lighting and immediate steps to control crowds.
With Durga Puja celebrations continuing over the next few days, Rai urged organisers to take action whenever visitor numbers become difficult to manage.
“We want Durga Puja to be celebrated and for people to enjoy themselves, but it is essential that no accidents occur. The organisers of the Durga Puja celebrations must keep this in mind,” he said.
Rai also appealed to political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy, saying the immediate priority should be to support the injured and the families who had lost loved ones.
Kolkata Police said injured visitors were rescued and taken to Medical College and Hospital. Police reinforcements, fire brigade personnel, disaster management teams, ambulances and medical teams were sent to the scene.
In its statement, Kolkata Police said, “All the injured persons were rescued and removed to MCH. Reinforcements from Control Room/Fire Brigade/KP, DMG team/Ambulances with Medical team were sent. Puja Pandal is now closed for visitors. So far information received around 35 persons were removed to MCH. Details are awaited.”
The Chief Minister said forensic teams, the Special Task Force (STF) and Kolkata Police had cleared the area and that there was no longer a crowd at the site.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh described the incident as unfortunate and said the immediate priority was to save lives. He said injured devotees were being taken to Medical College and called for additional medical staff, adding that police personnel and workers were assisting with rescue operations.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
“The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“The stampede in Kolkata is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” he said.
The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the incident. He announced that he would postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday, October 18, to visit the injured in hospital.
“I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” Shah said in a post on X.
He added that the administration was arranging the best possible medical treatment for the injured and prayed to Maa Durga for their speedy recovery.
West Bengal Governor RN Ravi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
“I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” Lok Bhavan said in a post on X.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock over the incident. “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said.
West Bengal Minister Nisith Pramanik described the incident as a “pandal collapse” and said the government was working to provide medical care and immediate relief.
“Deeply saddened by the pandal collapse in Chorbagan. My thoughts are with those injured and their families during this difficult time. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure prompt medical care, immediate relief and every possible support for those affected. We stand firmly beside every affected family. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” he said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed grief, saying it was heartbreaking that devotees had lost their lives and suffered injuries. “I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His feet and that the injured recover swiftly,” he said.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the administration was extending all possible assistance to those affected. “My heart is deeply pained by the tragic incident of loss of life due to the stampede at the Chorbagan Public Puja pandal in Kolkata,” he said.
Nabin prayed to Maa Durga to grant peace to the deceased, ensure the speedy recovery of the injured and give strength to the bereaved families.
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the Congress party would extend full cooperation to the state government and that party volunteers were helping in rescue efforts.
However, he questioned the police response during the incident and alleged that calls to the Lalbazar police control room had not received a response.
“Where was the police when the actual incident took place? The public is asking this question today. Furthermore, there was no response even after calls were made to the control room at Lalbazar,” Sarkar said.
He added that local residents had raised concerns about the police response when he visited the Chorbagan area. Calling the incident deeply tragic, he urged the government to provide compensation and employment to the families of those who lost their lives.
The West Bengal government and Kolkata Police issued helpline numbers through the Lalbazar Control Room for people seeking information or assistance related to the Chorbagan incident.
The numbers are:
Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm as the investigation proceeds and medical assistance continues.
The state government has promised a fact-finding inquiry, while forensic examinations are expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have detained Puja organisers and private security personnel as part of the response.
(With inputs from agencies)
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